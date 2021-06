University of Texas golfer Pierceson Coody has been named a Ping 1st Team All-American.

Coody, who is a junior, is now a three-time All-American and joins an elite group of Longhorn golf royalty like Ben Crenshaw, Tom Kite, and Justin Leonard.

All four major college and amateur rankings rank Coody in the top five.

