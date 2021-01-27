Win $1K on Penn State/Ohio State with FOX Super 6

article

The grueling nature of the Big Ten season has one guarantee – there are no easy games on the schedule.



For No. 13 Ohio State, they have been able to tapdance to a Top 15 status even with the rigors of the conference schedule. And as the season turns into the second half of conference play, the Buckeyes tests are only going to get tougher.



One of those sneaky trouble teams could be Penn State, who is 5-6 through a COVID-19 plagued early schedule and who arrive at Value City Arena in Columbus on Wednesday night (7 p.m., BTN) in need of some momentum to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive.



And you could win right along with it with FOX Super 6. Just download the Super 6 app, predict the right answers to the six questions on this game and you could win $1,000. It’s that simple:



Here’s the questions and how to look at it:



Which team will score the last point of the first half?

Penn State or Ohio State

Penn State has outscored their opponents by a 394-373 margin in its first 11 games. Ohio State has outscored its opponents by 582-510 margin.



How many total 3 pointers will be made by both teams?

0-12, 13-14, 15-16, 17-18, 19-20 and 21+

Ohio State is averaging 8 made 3-pointers per game while allowing 7.3 trifectas a contest. Penn State is averaging 9.4 made 3-pointers while allowing 6.7 three-pointers per contest.



How many points will the top scorer for Penn State have?

0-14, 15-17, 18-20, 21-23, 24-26 and 27+

Myreon Jones is averaging 15.9 points per game to lead the Nittany Lions. He is one of four scorers averaging double figures- Izaiah Brockington is averaging 14.7, Seth Lundy is 12.7 and Sam Sessoms is averaging 10.3 points a contest.



How many points will the top scorer for Ohio State have?

0-14, 15-17, 18-20, 21-23, 24-26 and 27+

Duane Washington Jr. leads the Buckeyes with 15.3 points per game – one of three Ohio State players in double figures. E.J. Liddell is averaging 14.5 and Justice Sueing has 10.4 points per game.



How many total points will be scored in the game?

Less than 125, 125-135, 136-140, 141-145, 146-150 and 151+

Ohio State is averaging 76.6 points per game while allowing 67.3 per contests to their opposition. The high point total for the season is 94 points in its opener against Illinois State. Penn State is one of those teams that can go either way- they score 76.5 points per game and allow 76.2 per game. The Lions high water mark in points is 92 in an overtime loss to Seton Hall on Dec. 6.



Who will win the game?

Penn State or Ohio State

The Nittany Lions are the team with the air of desperation with back-to-back games against No. 10 Wisconsin coming up in the next week and four other games against ranked opponents still ahead. But Ohio State has the best player on the floor in Washington, a deeper bench and a better defensive system. That could be the difference in this one.



No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of the US, excluding WA. 18 and older. See terms and conditions at foxsuper6.com. Sponsored by TSG Interactive US Services Limited.