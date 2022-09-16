King Charles, Prince William greet mourners lined up to view queen's coffin
King Charles III and Prince William made a surprise visit to a long line of people waiting to file past late queen’s coffin.
Queen Elizabeth's death bring up memories of the loss of Princess Diana
British media recently compared photos of flowers placed outside London’s Buckingham Palace to photos taken after the death of Diana, former princess of Wales, in 1997. She was 36-years-old.
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral predicted to be most-watched event in TV history
One industry expert has predicted a staggering 4.1 billion viewers could tune in to witness the queen’s funeral on Monday.
Queue to see queen's coffin hits 24-hour wait as King Charles, siblings hold vigil
A surging tide of people — ranging from London retirees to former England soccer captain David Beckham — have lined up to file past Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as it lies in state at Parliament, so many that authorities had to call a temporary halt Friday.