Trump rails against Twitter from @POTUS handle after platform permanently suspends his account
After having his personal Twitter account permanently suspended Friday, President Donald Trump tweeted from the official government @POTUS account four times, ranting against the social media company before the tweets were removed by Twitter.
Ben & Jerry’s calls for Trump’s removal after Capitol riots, urges 25th Amendment be invoked
Vermont-based ice-cream maker Ben & Jerry's, whose founders have a history of supporting social-justice causes, have joined a growing call for President Trump to be removed from office through the invocation of the 25th Amendment following Wednesday's deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Timeline of the pro-Trump riot at the US Capitol: How the chaos unfolded
The violent and deadly pro-Trump riot inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 marked a dark day in America.
Calls for U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz to resign come after U.S. Capitol riot
It’s claimed the mob that swept into the US Capitol on Wednesday was emboldened by earlier statements from the Texas Senator.
West Virginia state lawmaker charged after storming US Capitol with pro-Trump mob
A West Virginia state lawmaker has been charged with entering a restricted area of the U.S. Capitol after he livestreamed himself with rioters, the Justice Department announced Friday.
Pelosi says House will move forward on 2nd impeachment if Trump doesn’t ‘immediately resign’
Democrats are discussing whether to move forward with impeaching President Donald Trump if his Cabinet doesn’t try to remove him for the mob assault on the U.S. Capitol.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski 1st Senate Republican to call for Trump’s resignation over Capitol riot
GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska has become the first Republican member of the Senate to call for President Donald Trump’s resignation.
EMS report reveals ‘suspected exposure’ evident when they responded to Capitol officer who died
New details are emerging on Friday about the death of a U.S. Capitol police officer who died after an attack on the Capitol building earlier in the week.
Biden says people responsible for Capitol officer’s death will be held accountable
President-elect Joe Biden expressed his “deep sympathy” to the family of the U.S. Capitol Police officer who died in the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol and vowed those responsible will be brought to justice.
DOJ: 13 suspects in pro-Trump Capitol riot, including man pictured behind Pelosi’s desk, federally charged
The U.S. Department of Justice said 13 suspects involved in the pro-Trump riot inside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday have been charged for various crimes in federal court.
Third-ranking Senate Democrat urges Sens. Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley to resign
The third-ranking Democrat in the U.S. Senate is calling on Republican Sens. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz to resign, arguing that their objections to the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory “incited and supported the violent mob that attacked the Capitol.”
US Capitol police officer dies of injuries sustained during pro-Trump riots, officials say
One day after supporters of President Donald Trump breached the U.S. Capitol building as Congress worked to count the Electoral College votes to certify president-elect Joe Biden's win, a Capitol police officer passed away due to injuries he sustained while on-duty during the riots.
Pelosi aide says laptop stolen from her office during pro-Trump riot at US Capitol
A spokesperson for Pelosi confirmed Friday that the laptop used for presentations was stolen when the pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol.
After Capitol riot, many point out stark contrast between treatment of BLM protesters, pro-Trump mob
The violent breaching of the halls of power on Capitol Hill by insurrectionists represents one of the plainest displays of a racial double standard in modern history.
US Capitol flags ordered flown at half-staff for fallen US Capitol Police Officer who died following riot
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered the flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff following the death of a U.S. Capitol Police Officer who died after he was injured when President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol.
Scotland's justice minister wants to bar Trump from coming to UK after he 'incited a violent mob'
Scotland's Justice Minister Humza Yousaf is calling on officials to deny President Trump's entry into the U.K. following the riots in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, blaming him directly for inciting a "violent mob" at the nation's Capitol.
Capitol Police rejected federal help to quell pro-Trump mob
Three days before supporters of President Donald Trump rioted at the Capitol, the Pentagon asked the U.S Capitol Police if it needed National Guard manpower.
Texas lawmakers describe witnessing the riot at the U.S. Capitol
Texas lawmakers say they witnessed pro-Trump rioters breaching the U.S. Capitol building and say it was shocking and cannot happen again.
FOX 7 Discussion: Security failures at the U.S. Capitol
Spencer Coursen, threat management expert with Coursen Security Group, joins Rebecca Thomas on FOX 7 Austin to talk about how Wednesday's breach of the U.S. Capitol was allowed to happen.
Growing calls to boycott some Chicago businesses following US Capitol riot
Henry Chang owns at least three Chicago restaurants where staff are now receiving death threats after Chang posted a picture with a Washington, D.C. boarding pass saying, "Get wild fight for Trump."