Filling a gas-powered vehicle may still be cheaper than charging an electric one
As gas prices reach record highs across the U.S., electric car owners are reveling in their purchases -- but the cost to fill up a gas-powered vehicle might actually still be cheaper than charging an electric one.
City of Austin's electric vehicle fleet sees fuel savings
The City of Austin added electric powered vehicles to their fleet in 2015 and has been adding to it ever since. It mostly consists of sedans and SUVs, but there are plans to add trucks within the coming months.
Pain at the pump: Gas prices rising to levels not seen for over a decade; here's what you need to know
Gas prices, according to AAA officials, have risen to levels not seen for over a decade amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Here's what you need to know about the latest developments.
Gas prices continue to rise in Texas, Austinites feeling the impact
According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gas was $4.17 on Tuesday. The state average was at $3.85 a gallon and Travis County’s average was at $3.83.
FOX 7 Discussion: Texas oil tycoon Kelsey Warren sues Beto O'Rourke
Travis County Democratic Party Chair Katie Navrongo and former Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey join FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren for a FOX 7 Discussion on Billionaire Kelsey Warren and Beto O'Rourke
Could high gas prices impact airline travel? AAA weighs in
Could the pain at the pump bring pain to the airline ticket counters? An expert with AAA weighs in.
US gas price average hits $4.17, an all-time high, AAA says
The price of regular gasoline on average across the U.S. hit an all-time high on Tuesday at $4.173, surpassing a record previously set in 2008.
President Biden bans Russian oil imports over Ukraine war
The move follows pleas by Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskyy to U.S. and Western officials to cut off the imports, which had been a glaring omission the massive sanctions put in place on Russia over the invasion.
What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?
Amid rising gasoline prices in the U.S. — the average price has topped $4 a gallon for the first time since 2008 — the Biden administration has faced growing pressure to impose further sanctions on Russia, including a ban on oil imports.
Shell to stop buying Russian oil, natural gas amid Ukraine invasion
Shell says it will stop buying Russian oil and natural gas, and that it will shut down its service stations and other operations in the country.
Shell says it will stop buying Russian oil, natural gas
The decision comes just days after Ukraine’s foreign minister criticized Shell for continuing to buy Russian oil, lashing out at the company for continuing to do business with President Vladimir Putin’s government.
Gas guzzler: Maximizing your car’s fuel economy as gas prices soar to record levels
Reducing your speed on the highway can increase your car's fuel economy between 7-14%, according to AAA.
FOX 7 Discussion: Possible ban of imports of Russian oil
Former Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey and Glenn Smith from Progress Texas join FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren for a FOX 7 Discussion on the rise in gas prices nationwide.
Oil, gas industry reacts to support from Elon Musk
Local Austines are expressing their concerns with the rise in gas prices. Even Tesla owner Elon Musk said there is a need to increase gas and oil output immediately.
Gas prices: US national average to soon hit highest ever recorded, experts say
Gas is now a nickel short of the highest-ever recorded average price in the U.S., which was set on July 17, 2008, at $4.10 per gallon.
US average price of gas to exceed $4 a gallon this summer, GasBuddy predicts
GasBuddy predicts the U.S. national average price of gas could reach up to $4.25 in May 2022 and remain above $4 per gallon through October.