UT Austin students react to SEC's $250K fine due to trash thrown onto field

The brief The SEC has fined UT Austin $250,000, after students threw debris onto the field during the Texas vs Georgia football game. UT is now searching for every student who threw something onto the field. The students will be banned from athletic events for the rest of the 2024-25 year.



University of Texas students have mixed reactions about the SEC's response to people throwing items onto the field during the Texas vs. Georgia game Saturday night. The SEC fined the university and wants the school to suspend students from all athletic events for the rest of the year if they are found responsible for throwing things on the field.

Water bottles and trash were flying from the stands and flooding the field as SEC officials discussed a controversial pass interference call.

"A lot of people were just in the mindset of the game and the play was a bad call," UT student Caidence Foster said.

The incident happened during the third quarter of the Texas vs. Georgia game in Austin. The referee admitted he made a mistake and shouldn't have called a penalty. It was then Texas' ball on the Georgia 9-yard line.

"Obviously, you don't throw water bottles on the field, but in this specific situation, which is very unique, it kind of worked out, they overturned the call," UT student Lucas Roberts said.

"At the end of the day, it did reverse the call, so it's kind of on the balance of was it a good idea or bad?" Foster said.

The SEC acknowledged the penalty was not properly executed, but said throwing debris on the field is unacceptable. They have fined UT $250,000.

"I think it should be fining the refs for making the wrong call, you know, refs should be held accountable," Roberts said.

The SEC is also requiring the school to use all available resources including security, stadium, and television video, to identify people who were throwing things onto the field and ban them from UT athletic events for the remainder of the academic year.

"You're going to end up getting caught. It may take a little bit of time, but someone will come knocking on your door or see you in your classroom and say, ‘hey, I got a picture of you doing this,’ yeah," Protection and Counterintelligence Expert Frank Roberson said.

"Give them a warning. Like this time, let it go," Roberts said.

The UT President, Jay Hartzell, wrote in a letter to students that they will ban students caught because, "it is the right thing to do."

Hartzell said in part, "Our reputation, that is typically characterized by sportsmanship and excellence, took decades to build, but it can be materially tarnished in moments. We must take actions to protect the safety of others, as well as the hard-earned status we all enjoy as being part of this great institution."

The SEC said they aren't suspending alcohol sales privileges for UT, but they reserve the right to do so if requirements aren't met.

This football season, the SEC has fined five schools, so far. Tennessee, LSU, Vanderbilt, and Arkansas all faced penalties for fans entering the field after games. UT is the only school penalized for things being thrown on the field.

UT said they have not identified anyone yet. The UT Board of Regents Director, UT President, and Athletics Director have all apologized to the University of Georgia players, coaches and fans, as well as the SEC and officiating crew.