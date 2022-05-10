Expand / Collapse search

Record highs possible, temperatures could feel like triple digits

FOX 7 Austin

The record high of 96 was set back in 1967 and it's possible we could set a new record today. Zack Shields talks about that and if there will be any heat relief in his full forecast.

AUSTIN, Texas - The summer preview in May continues. It will get so hot we will be nearing record territory. 

The record high is 96 set back in 1967. 

If you factor in the humidity, it will feel more like 98 to 101 for much of the afternoon. 

There at least will be a breeze to provide minor heat relief in the shade. Wind gusts will reach 20 to 30 mph. 

Storms will erupt in West Texas along the dryline but will fizzle out before reaching Central Texas tonight. 

