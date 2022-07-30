Temperatures in triple digits for 50th day this year

Hot, humid, and hazy are the headlines for this weekend's forecast!

Temperatures will be in the triple digits once again as we push towards August, our hottest month. Winds will continue to come in from the south picking up at gulf moisture, making it feel very muggy.

You might be wondering why the skies look hazy. The culprit for that is Saharan dust. The dusty airmass has been pushing its way quickly east to west over the Atlantic this week and is now affecting our weather pattern. The skies will be hazy with a milky white undertone during the day and an orangish red color during sunrise and sunset. The dust suppresses rain and tropical development.

Also, air quality has decreased to moderate, meaning a few people with respiratory problems could be irritated by the dusty days ahead.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

