Austin weather: 35th day in a row in the triple digits

We started the week with record-breaking and dangerous heat and that is how we are going to finish it.

The fire danger will also remain very high to extreme with lowering humidity and gusty winds in the forecast.

This will be the 35th day in a row in the triple-digits, 29th time 105º or hotter, and the 21st time to tie or break a record high.

All of Central Texas is under a Red Flag Warning and Excessive Heat Warning through this evening. Stay cool, and remember no outdoor burning.

We will check out the weekend forecast to see this heat dome will show signs of weakening coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.