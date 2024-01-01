Expand / Collapse search

Austin weather: Chilly days ahead, rain expected

Austin weather: Get ready for some rain

It's definitely feeling more like winter today behind a cold front and then we can expect some precipitation. Zack Shields has more on what you can expect on New Year's Day and for the rest of the week in his full forecast.

AUSTIN, Texas - Happy 2024! The year has changed and so has the weather

It's definitely feeling more like winter today behind a cold front that arrived just after midnight. 

You can expect chilly days ahead this week along with really good rain chances on Tuesday and Friday. 

Buckle up! We are about to slide into a very active weather pattern.

