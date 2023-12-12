Austin weather: Cloudy Tuesday; rain chances return Wednesday

The clouds return today but the first round of rain will hold off until tomorrow.

As the next Western Low gets closer to Texas it will begin to pull in the moisture and clouds Tuesday.

An impulse of energy ahead of the main system will provide enough lift to produce spotty light rain Wednesday with the chill still locked in.

When the low makes a direct hit on us the coverage of rain will increase later this week.

