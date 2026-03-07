Austin weather: Cold front, storm risk to roll in mid-afternoon

The Brief A slow-moving cold front could spark isolated severe storms this afternoon. Large hail and heavy rain are the main threats; tornado risk remains very low. Cooler, drier air arrives late weekend; another storm system looms next week.



It's cold front day and storm day! The front is slowing down and not entering Central Texas until the afternoon during the warmest part of the day.

Austin weather risk

This will make the atmosphere unstable and more likely to generate isolated severe storms. The main concern will be with 1 to 2" diameter hail.

Also a high risk of lightning and moderate chance of heavy rain with the highest flood threat staying in East Texas. Damaging wind and tornado risk remains very low. The first round of storms will happen by early to mid afternoon.

Risk for Saturday night

The second round will occur late tonight and into early Sunday. For now, a half to one inch of rain is likely for much of the area, with isolated spots getting over an inch.

Futurecast

It will get cooler, seasonal and drier behind the front for the second half of the weekend.

We will be on high alert for another storm machine next Tuesday and Wednesday.

