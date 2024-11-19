Austin weather: Colder nights, seasonal afternoon temperatures

The Brief A beautiful November day to look forward to with lots of sun, lighter winds, low humidity and comfy temperatures. Winds of change from the north will turn the nights colder and the days will be seasonal. Wednesday will also be full of sunshine, but we won't make it out of the 60s.



Tuesday will mark 14 straight days with highs warmer than average.

The day will be full of sunshine, warming up to 83 degrees.

There will be clear skies with temperatures cooling off in the 60s by about 7 p.m.

Wednesday will be the day when temperatures, even the highs, will stay cooler than average. This is due to a stronger cold front entering the picture late Tuesday night.

Wednesday will also be full of sunshine, but we won't make it out of the 60s.

The lows on Thursday morning will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. A freeze is not expected, but there could be some patchy frost on the ground in the hill country from Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

When it comes to the weekend, the highs will be 10 to 15 degrees warmer than average.

There is no rain on the radar, and it is expected to stay that way for quite some time.

