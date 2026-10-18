Austin weather: Cool spell to give way to near-90-degree heat and rising humidity
AUSTIN - Unseasonably cool fall weather will linger across Central Texas through the weekend before a sharp warming trend brings near-90-degree temperatures and oppressive humidity back to the region later in the week.
Cool weekend in Central Texas
Following a cold front that broke a long streak of above-average heat, high temperatures in Austin reached only 69 degrees on Saturday. Highs on Sunday are expected to reach the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies with light northerly winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Overnight temperatures dropped into the 40s and low 50s across the area Sunday morning, with Austin reporting 47 degrees, Bastrop hitting 44 degrees, and Blanco dropping to 40 degrees.
Sharp warm-up returning midweek
The comfortable weather is expected to be short-lived. Dry conditions and light winds will give way to increasing dew points and climbing temperatures by midweek, pushing afternoon highs near 90 degrees by next weekend—well above the seasonal average high of 82 degrees.
There is no rain in the local seven-day forecast, with the next potential for wetter-than-average conditions arriving closer to Halloween.
The Source: Information in this article is from the FOX 7 Austin weather team.