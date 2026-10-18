Austin weather: Cool spell to give way to near-90-degree heat and rising humidity

The Brief Unseasonably mild fall weather continues with Sunday highs reaching the lower 70s under sunny skies following a recent cold front. Temperatures will steadily climb throughout the week, pushing afternoon highs back near 90 degrees and bringing higher humidity by next weekend. Dry conditions will persist across the region, with the next potential chance for rainfall not expected until closer to Halloween.



Unseasonably cool fall weather will linger across Central Texas through the weekend before a sharp warming trend brings near-90-degree temperatures and oppressive humidity back to the region later in the week.

Cool weekend in Central Texas

Following a cold front that broke a long streak of above-average heat, high temperatures in Austin reached only 69 degrees on Saturday. Highs on Sunday are expected to reach the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies with light northerly winds between 5 and 10 mph.

Overnight temperatures dropped into the 40s and low 50s across the area Sunday morning, with Austin reporting 47 degrees, Bastrop hitting 44 degrees, and Blanco dropping to 40 degrees.

Sharp warm-up returning midweek

The comfortable weather is expected to be short-lived. Dry conditions and light winds will give way to increasing dew points and climbing temperatures by midweek, pushing afternoon highs near 90 degrees by next weekend—well above the seasonal average high of 82 degrees.

There is no rain in the local seven-day forecast, with the next potential for wetter-than-average conditions arriving closer to Halloween.