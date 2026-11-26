The Brief The Salado High School Starlets dance team and Legacy Ranch High School cheer team are in New York City to participate in the Macy's Day Thanksgiving Day Parade The parade was postponed to Saturday, Nov. 28, due to severe weather on Thanksgiving Day The delay left invited marching bands, cheerleaders, and dancers scrambling to cover the steep costs of their unexpected extended trip



Two Central Texas high school spirit squads are extending their stay in New York City after severe weather forced organizers to postpone the 100th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to Saturday.

It was a historic schedule shift that initially threatened to send the teams home before they could perform.

While the iconic parade was canceled three times during World War II, this marks the first time in its century-long history that the event has ever been postponed due to weather.

The delay, caused by a powerful coastal storm affecting the Tri-State Area, left invited marching bands, cheerleaders, and dancers scrambling to cover the steep costs of extra hotel nights, rebooked flights, and meals over one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

The backstory:

Salado High School Starlets

"Everybody's freaking out in the group chat," said Aubrey Forrest, a senior with the Salado High School Starlets dance team. "What do we do? Are we staying? Are we going? Are we gonna record? Like, how is this gonna work?"

For the Salado Starlets, keeping 23 students and chaperons in New York through Saturday initially required an unexpected $60,000.

"We practiced for weeks before this to learn the dance and we worked so hard to get here," said Salado Starlets senior Kristen Clifton. "It's a lot of hard work when we get here too."

Salado ISD has since stepped in to cover the dancers' flights and a portion of their hotel costs, ensuring the team can stay and perform on Saturday. However, the Starlets are still asking the community for donations to help offset remaining hotel rooms, meals, and chaperon expenses.

"We just really hope that everyone can help us out and make this dream come true for these young ladies," said Salado Starlets coach Traci Tipping. "They've been working so hard, and I am so beyond proud of them, and they just deserve to get to be here on Saturday."

Legacy Ranch High School cheer team

Meanwhile, the Legacy Ranch High School cheer team, whose athletes had already raised $4,000 each just to make the initial trip, found themselves needing an additional $17,000 to extend their stay.

"You're looking at two more nights in New York, having to completely rearrange our flights, which is basically buying an entirely new ticket that costs more than our original round-trip flight—with, again, one of the busiest traveling seasons in one of the busiest places right now," said Legacy Ranch Head Coach Kayla McLeod.

Legacy Ranch High School cheer team

McLeod praised her team's dedication leading up to the milestone event, noting how hard the athletes worked just to earn their spot.

"We couldn't be more proud of the work that these athletes have put in to first fundraise to get here initially, and of course, to secure an invitation to something as historic and iconic as the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade," she said.

Thanks to a rapid wave of community support, Legacy Ranch successfully raised the full $17,000 within 16 to 18 hours of posting their fundraiser, securing their spot in Saturday's rescheduled lineup.

How to Help

What you can do:

Community members who would like to help the Salado Starlets cover their remaining travel and lodging expenses can contribute directly through their online donation form.

What's next:

The 100th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is now scheduled to kick off Saturday, Nov. 28, at 8:30 a.m.