Austin weather: 'Coolest' morning this month, with highs over 100 degrees

Thanks to the weak front arriving, Tuesday morning today will be the "coolest" day so far this month. Plus it won't be as humid.

This is why we are no longer under heat alerts for the first time this month.

The triple digit streak will roll on but at least we won't be in the 100s all afternoon long and the humidity will be nice and low.

However, with the current extreme drought, low humidity and gusty winds it will be a Level 4 day with the wildfire risk. Please no outdoor burning.

Even cooler and nicer tonight and tomorrow morning before the extreme heat bubble returns. In fact, it will be the coolest morning since June 21.

