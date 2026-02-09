Texas student walkouts: Austin ISD issues new protocols

The Brief Austin ISD adds new protocols regarding student walkouts Students from across Central Texas have been protesting ICE operations, immigration enforcement AISD is also addressing staff expectations when it comes to political activity



Austin ISD has added new protocols in the wake of student walkouts over ICE operations and immigration enforcement.

Austin ISD saw students from 14 of its campuses walk out of class on Jan. 30 and since then, students from multiple Central Texas school districts have followed suit.

The walkouts have prompted protocol changes from some of the districts, responses from state and local leaders, and new guidance from the TEA.

What we know:

Austin ISD says it has developed more detailed protest protocols to "ensure the safety of our students and staff while maintaining our focus on on-campus instruction."

Starting Feb. 9, the district says the following updates will be in effect:

On-campus walkouts within 300 feet of the building will be monitored by administrators and Austin ISD police

If a walkout moves beyond that 300 feet, administrators and staff will remain on campus; AISD police will follow students to monitor for safety

Once off campus, local law enforcement will monitor students

Austin ISD is also addressing expectations for its staff after the TEA released new guidelines concerning political activity on campus and involving students, teachers and staff:

Staff are not permitted to participate in, help plan, provide guidance or endorse any student-led protest unless directed to do so for safety and monitoring purposes only; instead staff may only direct students planning a walkout to notify the principal of such plans

Teachers are directed to remain in class with students who choose not to participate in the walkout

Staff may not distribute materials in the classroom unless approved by the principal as part of a curriculum-based activity

Teachers can talk about political issues with students as part of the curriculum, provided they follow guidelines to ensure balanced and critical review

Staff may not participate in political campaigns during school or work hours, nor can they wear campaign buttons, T-shirts, hats or any items designed to influence the outcome of an election; staff also cannot display these items in their workplaces or on school property

Staff are encouraged to exercise their constitutional rights to participate in political activity, but should do so on their own time or by taking leave

The district also put together an FAQ for parents and families to learn more about how AISD handles student walkouts and protests.