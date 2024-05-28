Austin weather: Enhanced risk of severe storms with heat indices near 100

The steamy heat won't be as intense, and we will trade in the heat alerts for an enhanced risk of severe storms.

Highs heading for the mid 90s and heat indices near 100.

Then tonight we will be under a LEVEL 3 severe weather risk with damaging winds being the main threat. Buckle up, we are about to go into a very active weather pattern with increasing rain chances.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.