Austin weather: Freeze Warning continues until Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Winter is still 50 days away but it already feels like it outside.

Starting the day in the 30s with a light freeze in the Hill Country.

Grab the jacket before you head out today. It will look warm with all the beautiful sunshine but the chilly streak continues with high near 60 with light winds and low humidity.

We will talk about how long the cooler than average days will last and preview the weekend forecast coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

