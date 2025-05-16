Austin weather: Heat Advisory in effect for some, rain possible

The Brief Temperatures will climb close to 100 on Friday. A Heat Advisory is in place for some of the area. There's a chance we could see storms in the Hill Country on Friday night.



A hot week in Austin continues on Friday.

Heat Advisory

A heat advisory is in place for some of the area from Austin to San Marcos and La Grange.

Dangerous heat indices of 105 to 108 are likely in these areas.

Your body will need help to stay cool if you are outside for a long period of time.

Storm Chances

We are also watching what happens along a stalled front later today in North Texas.

Some storms will erupt and there is a slight chance they could drift into the Hill Country this evening.

They could get even closer Saturday evening.

7-Day Forecast