Austin weather: Heat Advisory for parts of Central Texas

No let up in the steamy heat today.

For the third straight day parts of Central Texas will be under a Heat Advisory until at least through tomorrow.

With the heat and humidity combo, the feels like temperatures will be nearing 110 to 115 for several hours in the afternoon. Listen to your body and help it stay cool.

There is a slight chance of storms erupting along the dryline in the Hill Country by this evening that could produce a little bit of hail, wind and lightning.

The dome of high pressure will begin to build right overhead this weekend making the heat worse.

We will show you how high the temperatures will get and talk more about the storm threat for tonight on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

The triple-digit heat that's settles in across Central Texas for the next week or so has prompted ERCOT to issue a weather watch starting Thursday, June 15, and continuing through next Wednesday, June 21.

The watch comes as ERCOT says the state's power grid could hit a new all-time peak demand in the coming week.