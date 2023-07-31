Austin weather: Heat warnings, advisories return to Central Texas

The dangerous heat has returned to Central Texas.

All of Central Texas is either under a Heat Advisory or Excessive Heat Warning from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today.

We will flirt with a record of 106 that has been around for 100 years.

No rain or breezy winds to provide us with any heat relief.

At least the latest round of Saharan Dust is dissipating so not as hazy.

