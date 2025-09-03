Austin weather: Hot and dry spell rolls on

The Brief Sunny, hot and dry spell rolls on Possible triple digits by end of the week



The sunny, hot and dry spell rolls on today.

What they're saying:

Good Day Austin meteorologist Zack Shields says we will be nearing 100 with a 100% chance of sunshine.

Summer doesn't want to give up just yet.

What's next:

It will stay hot for the rest of the week as we join the century club again.

The heat will ease as the clouds and rain chances increase this weekend.

How much rain will be determined by the future path of Hurricane Lorena.

What you can do:

