Austin weather: Hotter Thursday; excessive heat warning issued

Hotter times are ahead starting today.

Feels like temperatures heading for 105 to 110 for several hours so the heat advisory has been upgraded to an excessive heat warning for at least half of the area.

It could feel like the 100s for 8 to 10 straight hours with not a lot of clouds, wind or rain coming to our rescue today.

The heat dome will get stronger the next few days but then migrate west.

