Austin weather: Ice Storm Warning as Arctic blast arrives

The Brief Arctic blast arrives Ice Storm Warning issued for multiple counties in Central Texas Hazardous road conditions expected



The Arctic blast has arrived in Central Texas.

The backstory:

Significant icing is expected across the area, with Travis County and those west expected to get ¼ to ½ in of ice accumulation. East of that, we may see 1/10 to ¼ in of ice accumulation.

This will strongly impact travel and roads, especially bridges and overpasses. They are expected to become slick and hazardous.

Weather-related power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice.

Dangerously cold temperaturesare expected Saturday night through Monday morning in the Hill Country and portions of the I-35 corridor including Austin.

Dig deeper:

The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning for the following counties in Central Texas:

Hays

Llano

Burnet

Williamson

Travis

Blanco

Gillespie

The following counties are under a Winter Storm Warning:

Llano

Burnet

Williamson

Lee

Bastrop

Travis

Blanco

Gillespie

Caldwell

Hays

Fayette

What you can do:

Travel is strongly discouraged and should be delayed if possible. If you must travel, use extreme caution and keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452-9292, or by going to drivetexas.org.

You're urged to stay indoors until conditions improve. If you must go outside, dress in layers.

Several layers of clothes will keep you warmer than a single heavy coat. Cover exposed skin to reduce your risk of frostbite or hypothermia. Gloves, a scarf, and a hat will keep you from losing your body heat.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP.

The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling.

Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe.

The Source: Information from National Weather Service and meteorologist Leslie London.





