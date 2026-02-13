Austin weather: Marginal risk of severe storms this weekend

The Brief Rain and storms likely this weekend Marginal risk of severe storms Main threats will be strong winds, lightning, small hail and brief heavy rain



Grab those umbrellas as it's looking like we'll see rain and storms in our area this weekend.

The backstory:

It has been so warm this week and, with more moisture sliding in, the latest Western Low will slam into this unseasonable warm weather and Spring-like showers and storms will show up.

With the focal point, lift and moisture available, we are expecting waves of rain and storms in the next 24 to 36 hours.

Timeline:

From sunrise to lunch on Saturday the rain will be on and off.

From noon to 5pm Saturday, the storm threat increases.

The storms exit Saturday night and the rest of the weekend will feature clear skies and a cooler and drier breeze from the north.

Why you should care:

The Storm Prediction Center has all of the area under a marginal risk of severe storms (LEVEL 1 out of 5).

The main threats in order will be strong winds, lightning, small hail and brief heavy rain.

Some of the area will see half to one inch of rain.

What you can do:

