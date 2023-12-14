Expand / Collapse search

Austin weather: More rain on the way on Friday

FOX 7 Austin

There's a little rain out there this morning, but the big rain event will be Friday. Zack Shields has details in his full forecast.

AUSTIN, Texas - It won't be as rainy today but still it will still be cloud heavy with highs reaching the mid 60s. 

Isolated showers can't be ruled out in the Hill Country this morning since you are closer to the main upper low spinning in New Mexico.

It looks like the future path is changing a little and we will talk about how that will impact our forecast for Friday coming up on FOX 7.

