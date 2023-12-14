Austin weather: More rain on the way on Friday

It won't be as rainy today but still it will still be cloud heavy with highs reaching the mid 60s.

Isolated showers can't be ruled out in the Hill Country this morning since you are closer to the main upper low spinning in New Mexico.

It looks like the future path is changing a little and we will talk about how that will impact our forecast for Friday coming up on FOX 7.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.