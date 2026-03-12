New Texas Animal-Friendly license plate design supports spay/neuter initiatives

article

The Brief Newly-designed Animal-Friendly license plate available Plate costs $30 with $22 of it going to spay/neuter initiatives across Texas New design is part of Animal-Friendly License Plate Program



Attention, Texas animal lovers! There's a newly-designed Animal-Friendly license plate available, supporting spay and neuter initiatives across the state.

The Texas Humane Legislation Network has released the design in collaboration with the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles and the Department of State Health Services.

What we know:

The new plate is available for purchase for $30, with $22 going to spay/neuter initiatives.

The new design is part of the Animal-Friendly License Plate Program, which includes the already existing dog and cat license plates.

In 1997, the program set up the Animal-Friendly Fund, which ensures Texans and their pets have access to free and low-cost spay and neuter services.

The funds raised from the original dog and cat license plates have resulted in more than $6 million in grants.

To view and order the new license plate design, click here.

Dig deeper:

Texas state lawmakers recently passed Senate Bill 1568 , which enabled DSHS to diversify license plate designs to boost public interest and awareness of the Texas Animal-Friendly Program.

This initiative underscores the importance of not just spaying and neutering pets, but also supporting local shelters, says the Texas Humane Legislative Network.

The refreshed layout includes updated language, adding the word "adopt" to read "Spay. Neuter. Adopt." in bold.