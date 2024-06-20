Austin weather: More rain possible Thursday

Summer officially arrives today, but it won't feel like it.

Cloudy, mild and showery times ahead with highs staying in the 80s for the second straight day.

Tropical Storm Alberto is moving into Mexico and the wind flow around it will help set off more showers and storms to our east that a chance to make it in late in the day and evening.

It won't be as soggy as yesterday, but keep the umbrella handy.

Enjoy the rain and heat relief because it won't last too much longer.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.