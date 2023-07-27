Austin weather: No heat alerts, but temps will still be over 100 degrees

No record heat or heat alerts for today however we will still make into the 100s for the 36th time this summer and the 20th in a row.

Hazy sunshine is on the menu again with the Saharan Dust lingering over Texas.

We are tracking upper low in the Gulf that will push into South Texas. It will generate a few more clouds and making it tougher to get to 100 Friday and Saturday.

After that the heat dome expands and strengthens over Texas again cranking up the heat once again to start August.

