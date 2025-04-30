Austin weather: Possible isolated showers and severe storms

The Brief Warm, humid and windy day ahead Highs in upper 80s and near 90 Heating could lead to isolated showers with a line of storms later tonight



It's going to be another warm, humid and windy day ahead with highs in the upper 80s and near 90.

Wind gusts of 25 to 40 mph are possible.

Timeline:

During the day the heating could lead to isolated showers before 5 p.m.

A line of storms will slide in from the north late tonight and clip areas from Austin to La Grange around midnight.

Why you should care:

We are under a LEVEL 1 Marginal risk of severe storms.

If you don't see much rain today, don't worry because we will make up for it in the second half of the week.

What you can do:

