Austin weather: Rain chances increase this weekend

The hot and dry spell rolls on and it's feeling like early June.

With lots of sunshine, high temperatures will climb into the low 90s.

We will be keeping a close eye on the storms in West Texas. A few of them could survive long enough to reach the Hill Country by late this evening.

As the dome of stability breaks down and shifts southward it will be easier to get scattered storms into Central Texas this weekend and early next week.

