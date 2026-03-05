Austin weather: Rainy days ahead but will storms be severe?

The Brief More wind than rain today and tomorrow Severe threat and rain headed our way



We will have on and off light rain in the morning hours and then it will turn partly cloudy, warm and very breezy by the afternoon.

Timeline:

Highs will reach mid to upper 80s for the 9th straight day.

The severe weather risk will remain in West Texas.

We will have to monitor those storms carefully late in the day.

Some of them could survive long enough to reach the Hill Country this evening but drop below severe limits.

The main rain and storm event will hold off until the weekend.

Most of the rain and severe threat will happen on Saturday with 2-4" of rain possible in the next 7 days.