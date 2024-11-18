Austin weather: Rainy start to week but Fall temperatures ahead

The Brief Much-needed rainfall to start the work week. The rest of the week is expected to be warm and dry. Already tracking the next cold front and this one has more bite to it.



For the fifth time this month, there was rain falling from the sky.

There is a Pacific front in town that brought much-needed rain.

It did not bring any severe weather with it but there were, however, gusty winds and a few lightning strikes.

The day will turn out sunny, dry and breezy with mild temperatures in the wake of the front. Tuesday is expected to be a beautiful day.

There will be a struggle to get rain for the next month.

The rest of the week will be dry.

There is a cold front on its way, and it will have more bite to it.

It will send us to seasonal levels during the day with colder nights.

The afternoons will start to feel like November with the morning lows dipping into the 40s on Wednesday and Thursday.

The cold is not going to last as we head into Thanksgiving week with warmer than average temperatures. We will also be dryer than average.

