Austin weather: Slight to marginal flooding threat Friday; cold front next week

This will be the 5th day in a row with rain and storms in the area.

The remnants of Hurricane Otis are gone but the moisture is still lingering that will interact with the heating of the day and a stalled front to our north.

Scattered storms likely by mid to late afternoon with heavy rain possible.

Much of the area is either under a marginal or slight risk of localized flooding.

Less rain on Saturday and then increasing again by Sunday with a potent cold front coming to town.

