Austin weather: Spotty rain and some minor heat relief Wednesday

Some minor relief is on the way today with a cluster of storms moving in from North Texas.

By the time it gets here, the storms will be much weaker.

There is a 30 to 50% chance you could see some measurable rain from mid-morning to early afternoon.

The outflow boundary, rain and clouds will slow down the warm-up, so highs will be closer to seasonal levels and heat indices will stay below heat advisory status.

Don't get used to this relief because it goes away and turning hotter this weekend.

