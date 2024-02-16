Austin weather: Strong cold front before temperatures heat up

The weekend is almost here and so are the big weather changes.

The rain will stay to our south, but the clouds will stay with us today.

The southerly wind will help force the highs in the low 70s again, even though we won't see much sun today.

There's a strong cold front that will enter the picture this evening. It's going to be a dry and windy front with gusts of 25 to 40 mph overnight and early on Saturday.

The winter chill will make a huge comeback this weekend.

