Austin weather: Hot Sunday, severe storm chances Monday

Sunday will be another hot, muggy day, but wet weather could be right around the corner.

Sunday forecast: Hot and humid

Temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 90s on Sunday with lots of sunshine.

Parts of the Hill County could see some rain in the evening to overnight hours.

There is a chance at some severe weather. It is mostly just for the far western portions of our viewing area.

Memorial Day Forecast

Temperatures will be a bit lower on Monday.

The chance of showers, storms and severe weather will start to rise.

There is a lot of inconsistency between models at this point.

Monday afternoon into evening we could see strong to severe storms. The farther north you live, the better chance you will have to see storms.

Gusty winds, large hail, heavy downpours, and even isolated tornadoes are possible.

Make sure you stay weather-aware on Monday night into Tuesday.

7-Day Forecast

Temperatures are expected to be a bit more seasonable for this week.

Highs will be in the low 90s and high 80s.

We also see chances of rain throughout the week.

All-in-all, it's a very spring-like forecast.

Meteorological summer starts next Sunday and astronomical summer starts on June 20.