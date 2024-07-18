Austin weather: Sunny, dry day after rainy, stormy start

What a rainy and stormy start to the day, but sunny and drier times are ahead today, plus it won't be so hot.

Thanks to the morning rain and a light northerly breeze, the highs will be seasonal.

There is a slight chance more isolated storms could bubble up just south of Austin along the stalled front late in the day.

Already tracking another front and upper low that will combine forces and put us into a cooler and rainy weather pattern late in the weekend and into next week.

