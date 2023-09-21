Austin weather: Temperatures rising, could tie record

Well it's happening for the 79th time this year....heading for triple digit territory. Plus we could tie a record high that has been around for 97 years.

The dome of high pressure is large and in charge again putting a lid on the atmosphere. This will keep the rain away for the next few days and trapping in the heat.

Hot and steamy days and warm and humid nights are on the weather menu through the weekend.

There are signs the dome of stability releases its grip on us allowing a weak front to arrive late Sunday and Monday. This will give the temperatures the green light to slowly drop and the rain chances to increase.

