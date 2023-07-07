Expand / Collapse search

Austin weather: Warming trend with 100°+ temps next week

Warming trend with 100°+ temps next week

Enjoy the 90s while they last. Friday will be our coolest day in the next week. Adaleigh Rowe shows us how hot it will get in her full forecast.

AUSTIN, Texas - Good morning and happy (finally!) Friday. 

This morning we started cloudy but have gradually cleared out. 

Heads up, there is a 10% chance of a brief shower/ storm during the peak of daytime heating. Most of us will remain dry. 

We will warm up into the mid-90s this afternoon, which is close to average. 

Temperatures will continue to rise over the following days, and the humidity is here to stay. 

Make sure you stay hydrated and have a wonderful weekend! 

