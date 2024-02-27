Austin weather: Winter chill returns after 80 degree day

One more Spring-like day and then back to reality.

The Winter chill returns tomorrow with a cold front coming to town before sunrise on Wednesday.

Today the skies will be cloudy but still no rain. The southerly wind will still help force highs into the 80s and run 20 to 25 degrees warmer than average.

The cold front will move in first, ushering in the jacket weather but no rain.

We will have to wait for the next Pacific low to arrive on Thursday before we can have at least slight rain chances in the forecast.

