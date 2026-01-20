Austin weather: Winter storm watch issued for parts of Central Texas

The Brief Arctic front is scheduled to arrive Friday Freezing rain possible in the middle of the weekend Winter storm watch issued for parts of Central Texas



For the fourth day in a row, the long-range computer weather models are hinting at a winter storm hitting Texas this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Bell County, Milam County, and Lampasas County, starting Friday, Jan. 23 until Sunday, Jan. 25.

Timeline:

An Arctic front is scheduled to arrive on Friday.

At the same time, a Western Low will pump in moisture from the Pacific and push it above the cold air. This interaction will create clouds and more precipitation.

If it is cold enough, the cold rain could transition into freezing rain in the middle of the weekend.

Why you should care:

Confidence is high we will have freezing weather and precipitation, but low confidence about the timing and placement of precipitation.

The panic meter has shifted a bit, and we may have travel issues from Saturday night into Sunday morning.

What you can do:

