Austin winter weather: Storm timeline as freezing temps, icy roads expected

The Brief Arctic front slowing down with its arrival delayed this weekend Rain is expected to start freezing Saturday evening Winter Storm Watch and Extreme Cold Watch issued



The Arctic blast is set to arrive this weekend and with it some hazardous conditions for Central Texas.

The backstory:

Two more mild days and then temperatures tumble this weekend.

The Arctic front is slowing down and won't get here until during the day on Saturday delaying the freezing weather until Saturday night.

This has led to an adjustment to the timing of the wintry mix.

Timeline:

Expect some on and off light rain on Friday and Friday night.

The rain turns widespread and heavy during the day on Saturday.

Then, as it gets cold enough Saturday night, we could get freezing rain and sleet from mid-evening Saturday to sunrise on Sunday.

Ice totals will be around a tenth or less. This will lead to a light glaze of ice and minor problems on the roads.

Then another surge of cold air arrives late in the weekend into early next week without any precipitation.

This is when we could get 24 to 48 straight hours of freezing temperatures and wind chills below 10.

Why you should care:

All of Central Texas will be under a WINTER STORM WATCH and EXTREME COLD WATCH this weekend.

Stay tuned because these watches could be upgraded to a warning or advisory.

What you can do:

Pay close attention to the forecast as it could still change as we head closer to the weekend.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP.

The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling.

Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe.