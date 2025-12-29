Blizzard Warning issued in Texas as winter weather hits parts of state

The Brief Winter weather is causing slippery conditions across parts of West Texas. A Blizzard Warning has been issued through Monday night for the Guadalupe Mountains. Midland and Odessa are among the West Texas cities that are included in a Winter Weather Advisory.



After record-breaking heat during Christmas across much of Texas, conditions have turned much colder during the final days of 2025.

A cold front swept across the state over the weekend, knocking temperatures down to as much as 20 degrees below average in parts of the state.

Radar from FOX Weather showed a band of snow and sleet stretching from near El Paso toward the Austin area Monday.

The radar for the southern Plains showing wintry precipitation in Texas.

(FOX Weather)



What we know:

The National Weather Service office in Midland/Odessa issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Texas, where forecasters warned of up to 3 inches of snow possible through Monday night.

A Blizzard Warning was issued for the Guadalupe Mountains in Culberson County. According to the NWS, as much as 6 inches of snow is possible by Monday night with winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Those high winds will lead to low visibility and dangerous travel through Guadalupe Pass.

What they're saying:

The Texas Department of Transportation said in a Facebook post on the El Paso District’s page that crews in Pine Springs, which is included in the Blizzard Warning, reported a temperature of 25 degrees Monday morning and slippery roads.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ TxDOT works to treat roads in Culberson County, Texas, on Dec. 29, 2025, as winter weather impacts the region. (TxDOT El Paso District/Facebook) From: FOX Local

"Crews have been treating with sand and salt and will continue to monitor roadway conditions," TxDOT officials wrote in the post.

As of late Monday morning, officials at the Culberson County Sheriff's Office said they have not received reports of major impacts from the weather.

What's next:

The winter weather impacts should be short-lived. Conditions are forecast to improve by Tuesday, with sunshine returning and highs in the 50s.