Watch: Buenos Aires music festival descends into chaos as storm rips apart stage

It was chaos in Buenos Aires after a strong storm blew away parts of a stage during a music festival.

Heavy winds and rain pounded the Argentine capital in the early house of Sunday at the Fiesta Bresh.

Local media reported that at least 15 people were hurt as the stage collapsed.

Cyntia Lara, who attended the event, captured footage of people running away as winds carried away parts of the stage through the air. Another attendee told Storyful she was on vacation but didn't realized severe weather was in the forecast.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.



