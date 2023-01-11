Expand / Collapse search

Central Texas Weather: Near-record high temps before tonight's cold front

High temps near record territory again today ahead of the cold front tonight. Zack Shields shows us what to expect in his full forecast.

AUSTIN, Texas - The mild Winter continues today. This will be the 15th day in a row with highs warmer than average.

It will be so warm today we will be nearing record levels again with low to mid 80s.

After some morning clouds and fog, turning sunny, dry, warm and breezy ahead of a cold front that will push through late tonight.

Chances of rain with rain don't look good but it will make it feel more like January for a few days and nights.

We will talk more about the cooling trend coming our way on FOX 7 Good Day Austin. Staying live and local until 10 a.m.

