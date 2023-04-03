Summer in April rolls on. It will be so hot today we'll be living through weather history with record heat and highs in the 90s.

After morning clouds, the skies will turn mostly sunny with a southerly wind around 10-20 mph.

It may get so hot that isolated storms could bubble up along the dryline. The chances are low for areas north and west of Austin.

We are tracking two Pacific lows which will bring a cooling trend and better rain chances later this week.

