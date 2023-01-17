This will make it 3 weeks straight with highs warmer than average.

After a chilly start, the sunshine and warm southerly breeze will force highs into the 80s and flirting with record territory.

Turning cloudy and breezy tonight ahead of the next Pacific low. It will push a front into the area early on Wednesday giving us a quick shot of rain followed by sunny, dry and breezy conditions to wrap-up the day.

