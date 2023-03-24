Central Texas weather: Spotty rain, then sunny, warm and windy

Central Texas will finally shake off the clouds completely today with a dry Pacific front coming to town.

Spotty light rain is possible early in the day and then it turns sunny, dry, windy and warm this afternoon.

Since it's a down-sloping and dry wind the highs will soar into the mid to upper 80s.

The cooler air is lagging behind the front and will get here by tomorrow morning with lows in the 40s and 50s.

